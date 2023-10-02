Home

Bloating: 5 Homemade Drinks to Treat Stomach Swelling And Gas

Here are some homemade drinks you may sip on to calm your stomach, whether your stomach is feeling uneasy after a heavy meal or some gluten intolerance:

Bloating: You may feel bloated after eating for a variety of reasons. Either your diet is heavy in fat, fibre, or salt, or both. We occasionally have a tendency to chew quickly, which results in swallowing a lot of air and may result in bloating. The bloat may also be brought on by a dairy, gluten, or fructose intolerance. No matter how minor or serious your gas and bloating problem is, it too has a set of warning signs. You should be aware of the most typical indications and symptoms of bloating, such as lower abdominal discomfort, feeling full, indigestion, passing gas, constipation, burping, and others. Did you know that some homemade drinks can help avoid or alleviate bloating? From herbal tea to cucumber-infused lemon drinks, here is a list of drinks that can treat stomach gas and swelling naturally.

5 HOMEMADE DRINKS TO TREAT BLOATING NATURALLY

Ginger Water: One of the kitchen’s readily accessible plants, ginger, is a fantastic natural cure for bloating and gas in the stomach. The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger’s components, known as gingerols, aid in digestion and reduce bloating and gas in the stomach. Green Tea: A cup of green tea is among the most crucial beverages to include in your diet if you have gas and bloating. Without adding sugar or milk, a warm cup of freshly brewed green tea can increase your metabolism and function as a prebiotic, a type of non-digestible dietary fibre that encourages the development of healthy bacteria in your gut. Saunf Water: Another excellent plant for treating conditions connected to the stomach is fennel seeds or saunf. Fennel seed tea can be quite beneficial for your stomach’s well-being. For quick effects, drink this tea in the morning. Phalsa Sherbet: The Phalsa, also known as Indian Sherbet Berry or Grewia asiatica in scientific jargon, is the most exotic fruit grown in our country. Phalsa accelerates metabolism and aids good digestion. This is a wonderful source of potassium, calcium, and copper and is especially useful in the summer. Cucumber-Lemon Drink: Too much water consumption might be difficult for certain people. So, we advise you to drink water that has been infused with a lemon or cucumber slice or two. By doing this, you’ll be able to drink more water while also benefiting from the vitamins and minerals found in cucumber and lemon, which help relieve gas and bloating.

