A bloated belly is a problem that almost everyone has faced at least once. It occurs due to the excessive gas accumulation in the body due to overeating or some digestive issue. Known for causing discomfort and pain, a bloated belly is not the same as water retention. The former includes the accumulation of solid, liquid, or gas in the digestive tract. However, the latter is a build-up of excess water in the body. A bloated belly if not tackled on time, can lead to weight gain and chronic infections. Don’t worry, it is easier to get rid of a bloated belly. Here, we tell you about some of the effective ways to do that.

Keep yourself hydrated

If you think that drinking water or fruit juices in case of bloating can further aggravate the condition, you are probably mistaken. Drinking water is in fact known to send signals to the digestive system and brain that the body no longer needs to hold onto the water and therefore, it should be excreted from the system.

Eat bananas

Eating bananas is considered as one of the most effective ways to deal with bloating. Being rich in potassium, bananas can help you get rid of the excess sodium and water level in the body. This fruit is actually capable of acting against water retention.

Go for Epsom salt bath

Epsom salt has been scientifically proven to help in flushing out the excess water or gas from the body. It can do so due to the presence of magnesium in it. This mineral can easily pullout water and treat the problem of bloating. But, it may lead to dehydration. So, you need to take effective precautionary measures to avoid the problem.

Eat protein-rich food during breakfast

Though eating would seem torturous while you are dealing with a bloated belly, doing that may help. But that doesn’t mean you can have anything. Here, you need to be selective. Opt for protein and fiber-rich food like meat, fish, nuts, seeds, etc. These food can help in the easy passage of the stool, gas, and even water.