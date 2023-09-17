Home

Lifestyle

Blood Circulation Diet: Top 3 Foods to Improve The Blood Flow in Your Body

Blood Circulation Diet: Top 3 Foods to Improve The Blood Flow in Your Body

Blood Circulation Diet: The body needs healthy blood circulation because it enables the delivery of nutrients and oxygen to cells. Blood flow is greatly influenced by diet, and different meals can either improve or worsen circulation.

Blood Circulation Diet: Top 3 Foods to Improve The Blood Flow in Your Body

Blood Circulation Diet: Blood circulation problems are very prevalent today. Pain, cramps, numbness, digestive problems, and freezing hands or feet are just a few of the bothersome signs that can result from reduced blood flow. Medication can be used to treat such problems if they become severe. To enhance blood flow in the body, you can follow specific dietary recommendations and lifestyle changes. Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda reveals that there are a wide variety of meals that could help to maintain a healthy blood flow. Almonds, bittersweet chocolate, and even citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are among them. The health expert shares a list of foods to improve your blood circulation.

Trending Now

1. Red-Coloured Vegetables & Fruits

Consume more red-coloured foods in your diet like pomegranate, black grapes, carrots, red beets, turnips, onions, cinnamon, red cayenne peppers, and spinach. These foods help in generating new blood and improving blood flow.

You may like to read

Pomegranate is high in polyphenol antioxidants and nitrates, which are potent vasodilators. It helps improve blood flow and oxygenation of muscle tissue.

Beetroot, leafy grains like spinach are high in nitrates, which your body converts into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide relaxes blood vessels and increases blood flow to muscle tissue.

Cinnamon improves blood vessel dilation and blood flow in the coronary artery, which supplies blood to the heart.

Onions contain flavonoids which help improve circulation by helping your arteries and veins widen when blood flow increases.

Garlic contains sulphur compounds, which improve tissue blood flow and lower blood pressure by relaxing your blood vessels.

2. Citrus Fruits

Consume more Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, tangerines, Indian gooseberry, and grapefruit packed with antioxidants and flavonoids. This helps decrease inflammation and thus reduce blood pressure and stiffness in the arteries while improving blood flow and nitric oxide production.

3. Almonds, Walnut & Dark Chocolate

Consume five raw almonds, one walnut, and a piece of dark chocolate every day.

Almonds have antioxidants that enhance blood supply by dilating your blood vessels.

Walnuts also contain ALA and vitamin E, which stimulate nitric oxide and blood flow.

Dark chocolate is a rich source of Flavonoids and has antioxidant properties which help improve blood flow.

Also, focus on your intake of foods that are rich in Iron, B12, B9 (folic acid), Vitamin A, and Copper to improve the production of RBC and thus blood flow.

“You can do a full body massage with a coffee sugar body scrub mixed in water/coconut/almond/olive oil, with smooth strokes in the direction of your heart. Also, include inversion asanas in your yoga practice,” concludes Dr Dimple Jangda.

Anyone who exhibits signs of circulatory problems should consult with their doctor. A physician can recommend a course of therapy for any underlying issues and assist with problem diagnosis.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES