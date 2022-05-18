Jaipur, the pink city is the capital and one of the most beautiful cities of Rajasthan. It is renowned for its copious specialties, the roots of which can be traced back to the rich and diverse history of contemporary India. What makes it more spectacular is its tradition and values that are embraced worldwide. Its cultural heritage and art forms make it the most admirable tourist destination. It offers exquisite cuisines, architecture, dance forms, textiles, and crafts. The city is a hub renowned for crafts that have been acclaimed and desired worldwide. The spellbinding tales and limitless array of colours and motifs make the city a cultural gem. One of the most intricate and beautiful crafts of Rajasthan is its blue pottery.Also Read - 5 Dead, 7 Injured In Road Mishap On Delhi-Jaipur Highway as Speeding Cruiser Rams Into Parked Truck

It is one of the most celebrated crafts of the pink city and its fragileness makes it all the way more special and elegant. Its name is derived from the blue dye that is used to colour the pottery. It is a unique craft made from an Egyptian paste, glazed and low fired to make it durable. Some of the pottery is transparent but that makes it more appealing. Blue pottery is an eminent craft that emerged in the city of Jaipur decades ago and it became a medium of earning livelihood for the local artisans of the city. The craft of pottery was introduced by the Mughal courts of Persia and Afghanistan. It is an exclusive art form made from an elegant quartz stone. The impermeable and unique quality of not developing any cracks makes it an appropriate choice for everyday use. Also Read - Monkey Ran Away With Bag Containing Murder Evidence, Says Jaipur Police To Court

The beautiful designs and patterns of the blue pottery are inspired by the Mughal era, and they are available in different forms and shapes. Many everyday items like plates, flower vases, surahis, pitchers, trays, and fruit bowls are available. They are prepared with a delicate touch and are hygienic for daily use. The pottery is embellished with animal and bird prints that make it a fascinating art and attracts a huge market. There are limited colours available in blue pottery with a wide range of designs and items. The colours used for designing and adorning the items are obtained from cobalt oxide, copper oxide and others. Only non-conventional colours like blue, green, white, brown, and yellow are used for the same. Also Read - 'Heatwave Over' in Most Parts of India, Rains likely to Bring Relief to Delhiites: IMD | 10 Points

What makes it more distinctive is the introduction of contemporary designs by craftsmen, which include floral and geometric designs, animals, birds, and many forms of deities like Durga and Lord Ganesh to make it more enticing. In addition, blue pottery can easily be distinguished from other artforms of pottery found in India due to its unique design and preparation technique. A special dough is prepared with powdered glass, fuller’s earth (Multani mitti), quartz stone powder, borax, gum, and water for making a variety of products of blue pottery. The process of making blue pottery is tedious and strenuous but the final product is worth the wait. Over the years, blue pottery has stolen the attention of not only the tourists, but it has a huge export market. Thus, this magnificent art continues to be an outcome of the creative skills and expressions of the craftsmen. This splendid craft was kept alive and promoted by highness Gayatri Devi and it experienced a sudden boost in the 1960’s when the internationally acclaimed artist, Kripal Singh Shekhawat took interest and joined the field of blue pottery. The craft of Jaipur has thrived thereafter and has evolved with time. To know more about blue pottery and its variety in products, you can visit EZMall App and check their collection.

