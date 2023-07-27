Home

Lifestyle

Boho Queen To The Royalist : Here’s How To Style Your Black Anarkali In 4 Different Ways

Boho Queen To The Royalist : Here’s How To Style Your Black Anarkali In 4 Different Ways

Want to style your Anarkali in different ways? Here's how to do it. Check out these easy hacks to give your black Anarkali a brand new look.

Anarkalis have been a part of our culture for centuries. They were initially donned by Mughal women and later they became a staple in Indian Culture. The grace and elegance of an Anarkali are unmatchable and the best part is that it looks flattering on all body types. The staple piece exudes a royal and exquisite appearance that makes it the perfect choice of clothing for weddings, receptions, and other extravagant functions.

Trending Now

While of course, the A-line silhouette is itself an epitome of elegance, the attire becomes all the more beautiful if it’s dyed in a black hue. The best part is that a plain black Anarkali can also be styled in multiple ways and it can become an over-the-top wedding outfit from a low-key family function outfit anytime. Here are a few ways to style your black Anarkali:

You may like to read

Minimalist:

The first way to style your Anarkali is by donning it with a printed dupatta. Prints like floral motifs, Banarasi, and tie-dye are in trend and would elevate a plain Anarkali in a jiffy. To complete the look, you can also add simple minimalistic jewels to add the right touch of elegance. Subtle designs like pearl studs or golden earrings would look the best. For footwear, nude or transparent pumps can be your best bet. Boho Queen:

A great way to elevate a plain black Anarkali is by twisting the look altogether. Simply add an exaggerated silver necklace that exudes all the boho feels and layer it up with an oversized shrug, silver jhumkis, and boho bag. For footwear, chunky ankle boots can give a chic spin to the overall look. Royalist:

Another way of styling Anarkali in a royal way can be done by pairing it with heavy jewellery such as a choker necklace/ heavy kundan necklace or jhumkas. To add the right touch of royalty, you can also drape a velvet dupatta in a regal style by cinching it with a belt. Finally, complete the look by wearing heels or embellished juttis and a structured embellished bag. Afghani Chic:

Last but not least, embrace the silhouette of an Anarkali to its finest by styling it in an Afghani avatar. Simply pair the loose-flowing Anarkali with a maharani haar, chunky bangles, and a hand-knit Afghani shawl. You can also experiment with bold makeup to complete this look.

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES