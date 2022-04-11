Celebrities are recognised for always looking their best, no matter what the occasion. These leading ladies take full advantage of the opportunity to defy the norms. Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra have always kept their best fashion foot forward when it comes to looking bold, sexy, and chic. Their hot ensembles with a plunging neckline are definitely steal-worthy. While Janhvi Kapoor brings her sexy Gen Z fashion to the table and her plunging neckline attire cannot be missed, we’ve seen these divas coming out in daring dresses with plunging necklines on numerous occasions. Popular TV actor Tejasswi Prakash oozed sexy vibes in her deep neckline black dress recently. Fashion spirits immediately admired her appearance when she went out in attire that was too hot to handle.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Girls' Day Out in Comfy Yet Chic Athleisure Co-ords, Flaunts Her Double Dutch Braids- PICS

Here are 5 celebrities that made heads turn in dresses with their deep neckline:

Tejasswi Prakash’s oozes sultry vibes in her plunging neckline attire:

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash wore a royal blue pantsuit that she nailed by adding her own chic traces. Not many divas could pull off the enormous pantsuit as effortlessly as her. She also made heads turn in a black gown with an extremely low neckline at the Femina Awards. A thigh-high split skirt finished off the look, revealing her toned legs.

Deepika Padukone’s hot and sexy pics in a plunging neckline:

Deepika Padukone’s personal style is simple and uncomplicated, yet the star in her is glad to expand her boundaries in the edgiest of fashions like a natural. She looks gorgeous in nearly all of her outfits, in fact, the actor is now the most dominating diva of Bollywood when it comes to fashion.

Kiara Advani’s graceful look in her outfits with plunging neckline:

Kiara Advani actually showed Bollywood how it’s done to rock a plunging neckline outfit with grace and poise, Her plunging neckline and thigh-high slit gave oomph while her denim jumpsuit stole the stage. As she wore her plunging neckline jumpsuit, she oozed charm and confidence.

Janhvi Kapoor shows off her hourglass figure in these glamorous dresses:

Janhvi Kapoor is a hottie who never fails to leave her fans speechless with her appearance and outfits. Her fashion game is always on point, and her admirers are never disappointed because of her sultry ensembles. She shared a few photos of herself wearing a black and red sequined short dress that looked stunning. Her swag and style in golden plunging neckline with a thigh-high slit won hearts.

Priyanka Chopra aces plunging neckline in red-carpet dresses:

When Priyanka Chopra wears a plunging neckline suit, she never fails to turn heads. The actress wore a white tasselled gown with a plunging neckline that went all the way to the navel in one of her appearances. PeeCee opted for a stud-studded belly piercing, which allowed her dramatic neckline to take centre stage. While her black gown radiated elegance and charm, the actor’s plunging neckline dress captivated us.