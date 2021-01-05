Actor Ananya Panday who was in the Maldives to celebrate New Year gave us some major fashion goals. Right from her floral ruffle number to her sunflower themed bikini, Ananya’s beach fashion was on point. The actor who is back in Mumbai is already missing her time at the beach. She shared a picture of herself wearing a neon fringe-bikini and captioned the picture, “Back home but mentally still here” (sic) Also Read - Ishaan Khatter Behaves Protective of Ananya Panday at Airport as They Return From Maldives Together - See Pics

Ananya looks breathtaking in her neon fringe-bikini which is designed by actor-producer Sohail Khan’s wife and Ananya’s aunt Seema Khan. Seema and Ananya share a special bond and it was quite evident on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In fact, Ananya’s mom and Seema are great friends. Seema took to her Instagram to share Ananya’s pictures. She wrote, “As hot as it gets …on fire 🔥 @ananyapanday in our neon fringe vest !!” Also Read - Ananya Panday Stuns in a Floral Bikini as She Welcomes 2021 With Ishaan Khatter in The Maldives

Check out Seema Khan’s post: Also Read - Ananya Panday Looks Glamorous in New Photos as She Welcomes New Year in The Maldives With Ishaan Khatter

Ananya’s beach wardrobe is steal-worthy. Her sunflower-themed bikini for instance is cute and quirky at the same time.

Ananya flaunted her tan and happily posed for the camera in a pink printed bikini.

What do you think of Ananya’s bikini look? Yay or Nay?

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen alongside actor Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s upcoming directorial venture.