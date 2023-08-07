Home

Bollywood-Approved Ethnic Outfits That Are Perfect For Independence Day, And Where to Buy Them

Looking for some fashion inspiration for Independence Day? Here are some celebrities that can help you put an end to your search.

Independence Day is just around the corner and it’s time to embrace the spirit and pride. One way to do that is by donning tri-colours that embody the deep significance of spelling out our country’s history. Whether you are planning to pay your tribute through donning tri-colour accessories, painting your face in beautiful hues or simply wearing the tri-coloured outfits to keep the festive spirit intact, we have curated some b-town tri-colour looks to get fashionably inspired!

From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey, here are some outfit inspirations for the festival of Independence Day:

Sara Ali Khan :



When it comes to ethnic outfits, nobody does it quite like Sara Ali Khan. We all have seen her love for chikankari suits and we cannot have enough of it. A full white chikankari suit can be a perfect choice for Independence Day. It’s soothing, elegant, and graceful. If you wish to add a hint of tri-colour, you can wear a dupatta in those hues or simply do a tri-coloured eye makeup.

Buy Similar Here

Anushka Sharma:



Anushka Sharma wore an emerald green Banarasi saree as she got conferred with Smita Patil Award a few years back. And this look is perfect for Independence Day. The Banarasi saree exudes elegance and simplicity, while the green emerald colour whiffs the festive spirit as much as patriotism. What’s more? This saree can also work as double-duty since Raksha Bandhan also falls soon after Independence Day.

Buy Similar Here

Alia Bhatt:



When it comes to embracing the bright orange, we should really be taking cues from Alia Bhatt. Alia wore a monochromatic orange Anarkali suit with a churidaar and organza dupatta for one of her pre-wedding functions. She, in fact, wore the same attire again during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Anarkali comes with noodles straps and intricate embroidery on the neckline. Luckily, we found something similar, and it’s safe to say that it can be an ideal choice of outfit for Independence Day.

Buy Similar Here

