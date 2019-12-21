Celebrities are followed everywhere from their film sets to award function and airport. And the pressure to look good makes them dress in their best. The paparazzi in India has made sure that they capture each and every bit of a celebrity’s life. That is the reason, the Bollywood actors wear the best outfit even when heading towards a destination. The B-town divas are seemingly ahead of everyone else in putting their best foot forward. They raise the temperature on social media with their stunning outfit and style. Here, we present some of the best airport looks that we feel, deserve making headlines.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone always makes sure to stun her fans with the best look she can opt for. The diva can be seen below donning a royal fuchsia pink salwar suit. She looks too elegant in the picture keeping her makeup minimal. In another picture, Deepika is slaying the chick look in jeans, white crop top, and a red jacket. She slaying this airport look. Now comes the other picture of diva in a yellow jumpsuit. She is looking bright, beautiful, and confident. The outfit is just perfect to impress the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt

Recently Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport showing off her stunning fashion sense. She gathered the limelight due to her spectacular neon-green sweatshirt and green trousers. Alia paired the outfit with a pair of brown boots and kept her hair open. She truly rocked the airport look in neon.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli do not miss to give their fans major fashion goals. They dress up for the airport keeping the season in mind. The most loved couple was recently clicked at the airport in cozy winter wear. Anushka can be seen in a pale white coloured Gucci sweatshirt. In another post, you can see her donning a blue palazzo pant, black crop top, and a blue jacket. While Virat is in his casual best.