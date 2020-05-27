Bollywood celebrities have all the luxury that you can ask for. From a lavish lifestyle to huge beautiful houses, and best resources, they have everything. If you are someone who likes to follow trends, just keep scrolling down to your Instagram feeds to check your favourite B-town actor’s posts. They too like to have everything that’s latest and best in quality. For example, floor design. Also Read - Thinking How to Wear a Traditional Choker? These Bollywood Celebs Can Tell You That

During lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are posting their pictures and videos from their houses giving a sneak peek to their gorgeous residences and their interiors. One of the things that seems to be common in most of the actors’ houses is the floor patterns. Bollywood seems to be in love with Parquet flooring design. This pattern is quite expensive but stunningly beautiful. Let’s know more about it. Also Read - List of The Most Expensive And Stylish Handbags Owned by Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs

Parquet is a French word that means a small compartment. This pattern is geometrical and angular and may contain curves. The small wood pieces give a unique flooring arrangement. What’s interesting about this flooring design is you can opt for a pattern of your choice. There is an array of options like chantilly, herringbone, Versailles etc. Parquet flooring requires solid woods and a lot of effort and time in assembling patterns. This is what makes it expensive.

If you wish to give a warm look to your house, Parquet flooring is perfect to opt for. But be aware that it will be quite expensive to refinish the floor later. Also, moisture can reduce the shelf life of wood so prefer using this flooring pattern only in the living area or drawing-room.

Take a look at some of your favourite Bollywood actors’ house and the floor patterns they have chosen.