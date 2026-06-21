Bollywood, cricket, yoga: Which is India’s strongest global brand?

Bollywood entertains, cricket unites fans, and Indian cuisine delights taste buds. Yet no Indian cultural export has travelled as far or as deeply as yoga. Yoga has become one of India's most powerful assets, shaping how the world sees the country today.

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International Yoga Day 2026 (PC: Instagram)

India’s global image has been shaped by many cultural exports over the decades. Bollywood films are watched from the Middle East to Africa. Cricket commands massive audiences across South Asia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Indian food has become a staple in cities around the world. Yet among these influences, yoga stands apart. Unlike films, sports, or cuisine, Yoga has crossed political, religious, and cultural boundaries. It is practised by people from different backgrounds, age groups, and nationalities. Most importantly, it is often associated directly with India, making it one of the country’s most successful examples of soft power. Today, Yoga is not just a wellness activity. It has become a global movement that quietly promotes India’s cultural heritage and values.

This influence is once again visible on International Yoga Day 2026, observed on June 21 across the world. Millions of people participated in yoga sessions organised in parks, public spaces, schools, and community centres, highlighting the practice’s growing international appeal. The annual observance continues to reinforce India’s role as the birthplace of yoga and a key promoter of holistic well-being.

Yoga is practised in nearly every major country

Few cultural traditions from any nation have achieved the worldwide reach that yoga enjoys today. From New York and London to Tokyo, Sydney and Johannesburg, yoga studios, wellness centres and community classes have become common. Millions of people practise yoga regularly for physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and stress management. This year’s theme for the International Yoga Day 2026 is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.”

The United Nations describes yoga as an ancient practice originating in India that continues to grow in popularity worldwide. The organisation notes that yoga is now embraced across cultures because of its holistic approach to health and wellbeing. What makes yoga unique is that it does not require language, nationality, or cultural familiarity. A person in Brazil can practise the same breathing exercises as someone in Bengaluru. That universal appeal has helped yoga become one of India’s most recognised contributions to the world.

International Yoga day: A global celebration with Indian roots

A major turning point came in 2014 when the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) official portal highlights, “Proposed by India, the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, with the support of a record 175 Member States, declared 21 June as the International Yoga Day. The date—the summer solstice—was chosen for its symbolic association with light, balance, and longevity.”

Since then, International Yoga Day has been celebrated every year across the globe. Mass yoga sessions take place in parks, public squares, universities, government buildings, and cultural centres. The annual observance has transformed yoga from a personal wellness practice into an international event linked directly to India’s cultural heritage. For many people around the world, International Yoga Day serves as their first introduction to India’s ancient traditions.

Support from governments, institutions, and more

One of the strongest indicators of yoga’s soft power influence is the range of institutions that participate in its celebrations. Indian embassies organise yoga events in dozens of countries every year. The United Nations itself hosts annual yoga programmes at its headquarters in New York. The Government of India provides extensive support for International Day of Yoga (IDY) through mass public demonstrations, digital engagement campaigns, and year-round wellness initiatives led by the Ministry of Ayush.

Common Yoga Protocol (CYP)

Yoga Sangam 2026

Yoga Mahotsav 2026

Yoga Tech Challenge

Y-Break (Yoga Break)

Yoga 365

100 Days Free Live Yoga Sessions

Governments, educational institutions, corporations, and community organisations regularly take part in International Yoga Day activities. Recent celebrations have included participation from universities, defence establishments, and public institutions across India and abroad. Military forces have also embraced the occasion. The Indian Army has conducted yoga sessions from remote border locations to high-altitude regions such as Siachen, while defence personnel across the country participate annually.

Why Yoga travels further than Bollywood and Cricket?

Bollywood and cricket remain powerful symbols of modern India. However, both have natural limitations. Bollywood depends on language, entertainment preferences, and viewing habits. Cricket, despite its immense popularity, remains concentrated in specific regions of the world. Yoga operates differently. It requires no translation and no understanding of Indian languages. People engage with it directly rather than simply consuming it as entertainment.

But Yoga creates personal experiences. Someone may watch a Bollywood film for three hours or follow a cricket match for a day. Yoga often becomes a lifelong habit. That deeper engagement creates a stronger and more lasting connection with India. Because of this yoga has definitely become India’s most effective and far-reaching cultural ambassador.

Economic and cultural benefits for India

Yoga’s influence extends beyond reputation. It has also created economic opportunities linked to wellness tourism, teacher training, retreats and traditional health practices. Places such as Rishikesh have attracted visitors from across the globe seeking authentic yoga experiences. Many international travellers visit India specifically to learn more about yoga, meditation and holistic wellness traditions.

The cultural impact is equally significant. Yoga often serves as an entry point to broader aspects of Indian heritage, including philosophy, spirituality, Ayurveda and mindfulness practices. As interest in yoga grows, curiosity about India frequently grows alongside it. In that sense, yoga promotes not just practice but an entire cultural ecosystem.

Has Yoga done more for India’s image than diplomacy?

Diplomacy remains essential for building formal relationships between nations. Trade agreements, strategic partnerships, and political dialogue all depend on diplomatic efforts. However, diplomacy primarily operates at the government level. Yoga reaches ordinary people directly. It creates millions of small but meaningful connections with India every day. Someone attending a yoga session in Paris or Toronto may never follow Indian foreign policy. Yet they may develop a positive perception of India because of their experience with yoga. That emotional connection is often more powerful and enduring than official messaging.

While diplomacy opens doors between countries, yoga opens minds between people. For that reason, there is a strong argument that yoga has done more to shape India’s global image than many traditional diplomatic initiatives.

Yoga: India’s quietest yet most powerful global ambassador

Bollywood continues to entertain global audiences. Cricket continues to inspire sporting passion. Both remain important pillars of India’s international identity. Yet yoga has achieved something extraordinary. It has become a global practice while remaining firmly linked to its Indian origins. From the United Nations to local communities, yoga has earned worldwide acceptance and respect.

If soft power is measured by influence, recognition and goodwill, then yoga stands as India’s greatest success story. It is not merely an ancient tradition, but it is India’s most powerful ambassador to the world.