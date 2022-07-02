Whether you believe it or not, Curly hair is the most tricky thing to maintain. People prefer straight hair over curly hair because it is easier to manage and looks good whether it is open or tied in a twist ponytail. Curls, on the other hand, are distinctive and appealing. They make you stand out in a crowd and win everyone’s heart. Although difficult to maintain but if cared well, these tresses look absolutely stunning with any outfit you carry.Also Read - 'Uff'! Jacqueline Fernandez Slays in Sexy Red High-slit Dress

In this day and age of smoothing, keratin, and rebounding, we see very few people with curly hair. But if you’ve decided to embrace your genetic curly hair, kudos!. Talking about such people, how can we forget our Bollywood divas who have not only inspired us with their rocking natural curls but also taught us how to embrace something that you have been given in genes. So, take a look at these 5 stunning Bollywood actresses who wear their curly hair with grace and have inspired every girl in the corner. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hails New Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, 'From an Auto Rickshaw Driver to...

5 Bollywood Divas Who Have Embrace Their Natural Curls With Elegance And Style:

Kangana Ranaut

When it comes to curls, one diva who has nailed it with her style is Kangana Ranaut. From embracing her natural tresses in debut gangster to looking ravishing with almost same hair style in her most films this has actually become her signature hair look. We love how she flaunts her curls with pride and stands out from the crowd. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Targets Uddhav Thackeray: 'Unhe Toh Shiv Bhi Nahi Bacha Sakte…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu never misses any opportunity in flaunting her luscious curls. The Pink actress often said that she love her natural hair and is blessed with good volume and texture. Well! We won’t deny this for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Sanya Malhotra

The Dangal actress carries her thick and natural mane with elegance and grace. While in one her Instagram post, the diva revealed that she wanted to get rid of her curls and was opting for chemically treated procedures. However, she didn’t and we are glad that Sanya is slaying with her natural charismatic hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Mithlia Palkar

When it comes to curly hair, Mithlia is truly blessed with a head full of gorgeous and bouncy curls. Despite her acting abilities, she has without a doubt grabbed attention with her lustrous curly hair and beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

Nithya Menen

Nitya Menon is here to show you how to do more with less if you have mid-length or short hair. The Mission Mangal actress has always captivated us with her acting talent. Despite this, her natural curls have added a gold to her simple beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen)

Who is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below