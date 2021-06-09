Actor Sonam Kapoor’s style is anything but basic, her style is versatile and experimental. If you are looking for some inspiration, then you can pick up styling tricks from her. The 36-year-old actor has become a fashion force to reckon with. She doesn’t follow the trend, the trend follows her. From saris with an overcoat, or smart layering, to picking statement accessories, her wardrobe is filled with comfy-yet-statement-worthy outfits. Sonam never shies away from trying bold and unconventional ethnic outfits. Also Read - Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Watch Video to Know About Her Most Trending Fashion Looks

If you are not risk-averse and wish to turn heads for the next family function, then take a cue from the Birthday girl Sonam Kapoor who turned a year older today. From donning a classic saree to unconventional kurtas, the actor’s wardrobe boasts it all. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Ups The Glam Quotient in Rs 15 Lakh Versace Print Dress

Bold Cape + Skirt

Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in Anamika Khanna’s black velvet embroidered cape, which she paired with open wrap skirt. Sonam looks on-point. The cape came with a bohemian threadwork border. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is Grace And Elegance Personified in Rs 1 Lakh Sleek Black Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Bright Yellow Co-Ord Skirt And Blouse

Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in a bright yellow co-ord skirt and blouse which featured embroidery and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a radiant red kaftan. Sonam wore this Anamika Khanna’s outfit for an outing at Cannes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Styling a Dress as a Kurta

If you love monotones, then this one will impress you. Sonam wore an all-white outfit for an event in Dubai. The pristine white outfit was from the shelves of Sharon Wauchob, it featured a silk dress which featured a plunging neckline, straight-legged trousers. She teamed it with a matching blazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Creamish white feminine saree

Sonam opted for a creamish white feminine saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection, ‘The Chronicles of Femininity’. The sheer organza saree featured an intricately embellished hem and pristine white thread. She teamed her graceful saree with an all-over daisy printed blouse. To complete her look, she opted for a pair of pearl and fine-cut diamond earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Red A-line Kurta With a Short Jacket

Sonam painted an elegant picture with her printed dress from Rajesh Pratap Singh. She paired her Anarkali with a printed jacket and a checkered dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



Which look do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below!