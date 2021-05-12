If you are someone who wants to upgrade their wardrobe and don’t know where to draw inspiration from, then scroll through actor Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram. You will get an idea that as much as she likes breezy kurtas and evergreen sarees, her closet is also filled with baggy loose fit outfits, bodycon dresses, ruched party numbers. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears 'Goddess Kaali' Jacket in New Picture With Nick Jonas - Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor is just a few films old but in the nick of time, she has managed to impress not just the audience but also the fashion police. The 23-year-old actor is a true blue GenZ who has a penchant for classic and timeless pieces. Janhvi has an eclectic sartorial taste, and her wardrobe has something. Her closet features all the sartorial hallmarks of a Gen Z. Generation Z or Zoomers are individualistic, unabashed, and inclusive. Yes, these are the traits of a Gen Z. Their fashion choices are easy, chic, and comfortable.

We've picked out 5 numbers that Janhvi Kapoor nailed.

Backless sequin top And hot pink pants

It seems trends from the ’90s are making a comeback and the halter neck top is winning heart yet again. Janhvi for her movie promotion opted for a silver metallic top with strappy backless details. She teamed it with bright pink pants. She kept the rest of the look simple.

The Perfect Summer Dress

Looking for the perfect summer dress, here’s your cue. Janhvi’s powder pink dress is love. The outfit featured collar details, cinched waist which resembles a corset. She kept the makeup simple with bright lip shade and unkempt hair.

Romantic Rose Print Corset And Ripped Jeans

Floral prints never go out of trend, Janhvi for an outing opted for a strapless corset patterned with roses. She teamed it with light-wash high-waisted denim featuring little rips here and there. She went for bold red lipstick, flushed cheeks.

A Neon Dream

Janhvi looked like a dream in a neon strapless dress by Alex Perry. Janhvi’s strapless drape dress featured an accentuated sweetheart neckline and had an attached flair at the back. For the glam, Janhvi opted for a dewy base, nude lip tint, filled eyebrows, and mascara-laden eyes. She left her luscious tresses open in soft waves.

Spaghetti Strap Thigh-Slit Dress

Janhvi Kapoor was nothing short of stunning in a spaghetti-strap floor-length black dress featured crystal embellishments and a thigh-high slit. She styled it with silver stilettoes.

