Actor Dia Mirza’s wedding was a blast where Dia wore the bright red Banarasi saree on her wedding day. The actor’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari turned into a gorgeous bridesmaid in a vibrant pink saree with golden stripes. She left her fans stunned with the subtlety and elegance of her fashion pick. Aditi’s pink saree was by designer label Raw Mango which is known for its silk and cotton aesthetics and using distinct colours in its fabric. Also Read - Hina Khan, in Rs 96,800 Lehenga, Looks Magically Real And That Shade of Purple is oh-so-stunning!

Aditi loves to wear traditional outfits and her styling helps her stand out in the crowd of so many pretty faces in the industry. The Padmaavat actor teamed her Bhayli saree with a deep V-neckline blouse that added more edge to her overall look. The fashionista opted for a pair of golden Kadas and chunky golden earrings to accessorize her traditional look. For the glam, Aditi went for a typical wedding makeup look with pink lipstick, topped off with a pink bindi and eyebrows on fleek. She wore her hair down for the ceremony. Check out her stunning pictures here: Also Read - Mira Kapoor, in Rs 35000 Chiffon Saree, Gives us Sunny Summer Vibes - See Pics

As ravishing as the saree looks on Aditi, it also costs a bomb! The saree alone is priced at Rs 24,800 and is available for buying on the official website of Raw Mango. The matching Ajmer Silk Gota blouse costs Rs 13,800. The cost of overall look that Aditi flaunted at Dia Mirza’s wedding is calculated as Rs 38,600.

How do you find Aditi in that bright pink saree – yay or nay?

— Written by Aditi Adhikari