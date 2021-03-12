Actor Aditi Rao Hydari once again stole hearts with her subtlety and elegance. On Friday, the actor’s stylist Ami Patel took to her Instagram account and shared a set of photos in which Aditi could be seen wearing a ‘pickle’ green silk organza saree. The gorgeous saree came with gold hand dori work and it was designed by the label Punit Balana. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Exudes Hotness in Velvet Bikini Worth Rs 25,000 - You Like?

Aditi looked breathtakingly beautiful in the silk saree and her grace added more edge to the overall look. The The Girl on The Train actor opted for a golden chunky choker and a ring to accessorised her look. For the glam, the actor went for a subtle makeup look with nude shade eyes, topped off with a black bindi, eyebrows on fleek, and glossy pink lips. She had her hair tied in a sleek bun with a Gajra over it.

The regal-looking saree is available for buying on Punit Balana's official website. It has been priced at Rs 45,000.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari’s green saree look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Aditi is known for keeping her look fuss-free and that’s another reason why she enjoys a great fan-following on social media. The same was reflected in the caption on Ami’s post that read, “In a world full of Kardashians, be an Audrey”. Aditi’s photos received many happy comments from the fans. One Instagram user called her ‘heaven’, while many others put heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on Aditi’s graceful green saree look?

— Written by Aditi Adhikari