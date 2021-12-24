Alia Bhatt's Hot Black Mini Dress From 83 Screening Costs Over Rs 2 Lakh - Glam or Not?

Alia Bhatt in black dress: Actor Alia Bhatt recently attended the special premiere of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s movie 83 in Mumbai. For the grand event, the actor chose to go with the theme and turned up wearing a black mini dress that had sparkly accents. Alia’s black dress fit right on her body and made her appearance look formal yet casual. It was one of the looks from the night that didn’t appear seriously dressy and yet qualified as a party look.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela's Viral Black Dress From Miss Universe Event Costs a Whopping Rs 40 Lakh - See Her Hot Pics

Alia's black and grey mini-dress was from the designer Yousef Akbar and it cost USD 2965 which is equal to INR 2,33,675.95. It's called Sparkle Draped Mini Dress and it comes with a floor-length sweeping train while the front hemline dress goes above the knees. The train comes in a satin crepe with the dress having a centre back zip detailing. Alia posed with her back cape on the red carpet of the event and looked absolutely stylish.

The Brahmastra actor, who has teamed with Ranveer for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, styled her dress with a pair of simple strap sandals and middle-parted tousled air. The actor picked on the sparkly grey of her dress to match her eye makeup and kept her entire look dewy and fresh. Check out these pictures:

Along with Alia, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi among others also turned up wearing black at the event. While Deepika and Janhvi brought some Hollywood glamour at the event, Huma and Vaani kept their looks modern and chic. For Janhvi, it was a black velvet gown that looked totally gorgeous on her and for Deepika, it was a custom-made Gauri & Nainika gown with a plunging neckline. Which look do you like more?