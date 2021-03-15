Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt attended her best friend Rhea Khurrana’s wedding in Jaipur this weekend and turned into the most gorgeous bridesmaid ever. For the wedding, she chose to wear a brick brown tulle lehenga with an embellished flower motif by the designer label Papa Don’t Preach. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gets a Beautiful Birthday Wish From Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Kapoor

Alia had a gala time with her friends at the wedding. She teamed the lehenga with a brick brown butterfly blouse that added more edge to her overall look. The Brahmastra actor opted for golden chunky earrings with a matching maang tika to accessorise her overall look. For the glam, the fashionista went for a subtle makeup look with blush red cheeks, pink matte lips, and black funky gears on her eyes. She tied her hair in a sleek bun. Check out Alia’s look from her friend’s wedding here: Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant as Sita in Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer RRR - First Look

If you really really loved Alia Bhatt’s pink-peach lehenga, then you can go on to buy it on the designer’s official website. The brick brown tulle lehenga is available at a price of Rs 1,06,400 and looks totally exquisite. It also perfectly matches the youth vibes that the actor radiate.

Earlier, in a video that went viral on social media, Alia could be seen grooving to Badshah’s hit track, Genda Phool with her girl gang. On the work front, she is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Your thoughts on Alia’s look?

— written by Aditi Adhikari