Actor Alia Bhatt and her stylist Ami Patel found out a fantastic way to celebrate both Diwali and Children's Day together. The actor wore a beautifully designed lehenga by Madhurya Creations that came with very thoughtful craftwork.

Alia wore a pink coloured lehenga on Diwali that was entirely made out of waste organic fabric and had the motifs of little drawings made by 35 kids. As mentioned in Ami's post on Instagram, the lehenga took four months to be designed and it emerged as a brilliant attempt to encourage local craftsmanship as well as to honour the beauty and innocence of the kids. The lehenga also had a few words from Alia's song Ae Watan embroidered on the dupatta. Check out this video:

While sharing a glimpse of that lovely lehenga on Instagram, Alia wrote, “This Diwali I wanted to do something different, instead I wore something different. This lehenga is a labour of love of so many amazing people – the children of AOL free schools whose names are embroidered on it and karigars who worked across many months.

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 🪔 and hope everyone’s in the pink of health, just like my outfit 🌸 (sic)

Bollywood’s Diwali remained quite a low-key affair this time. Alia, too, celebrated the festival at home with her family and rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. Your thoughts on her lehenga though?