Alia Bhatt Takes Rs 2.5 Lakh Bag With Her to Maldives, Clicked With Ranbir Kapoor at Airport - See Pics

Mumbai: The millennial superstar Alia Bhatt never fails to impress the fashion police. She often makes heads turn in her direction with her style game. She exactly knows how to slay a designer name, monotones, classical styles and take sartorial risks without going OTT. Alia's wardrobe is full of envy-worthy pieces. The actor who recently recovered from COVID-19 has flown down to the Maldives with her boyfriend-actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. The couple is the latest one to jump on the Maldives bandwagon.

Twinning in a matching outfit, Alia and Ranbir looked adorable together in a white ensemble. While Ranbir kept it simple in a plain white T-shirt, stonewashed denim, and sneakers, Alia upped the airport fashion in a white co-ord set paired with a bright yellow tube top. The couple wore black masks to cover their faces. But what's most interesting is how the young actor stylishly paired her white co-ord set with a luxury handbag by Christian Dior.

Check out Alia and Ranbir Pictures here:

What’s the price of Alia Bhatt’s handbag?

For the outing, Alia Bhatt carried a Christian Dior tote bag worth Rs 2,54,484. The description on the official website reads, "Designed to hold all the daily essentials, this beige style is fully embroidered with tonal stripes."

Earlier, actors like Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani also jetted off to the Maldives for vacation. While Shraddha Kapoor is back from the island.

On April 14, Alia had shared an Instagram story where she mentioned – tested negative. She wrote, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I’m taking care and staying safe. Please do the same. Love to you all. (sic)”

