Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to shift into a new abode which is right in the next building to their existing residence in Fortune Heights. The couple is moving to a bigger place in Satguru Sharan which has got everything that both Kareena and Saif love to have around. At least that's what interior designer Darshini Shah has to say.

In her latest interview with Times of India, Shah spoke about creating the place of Saif-Kareena's dreams and keeping in mind all that the couple likes and desires to have in their exquisite abode. The new house is spread across four floors of the building and has been designed to fit the family of four. The designer said that the new house is not a separate place but it can be seen as just the 'extension' of the popular couple's existing pad. Since Saif and Kareena are in love with their existing house, they didn't want to shift to a place where they feel like leaving behind their old home.

Separate place for Taimur Ali Khan

The new pad in the Satguru Sharan has been designed to suit the needs of little Taimur Ali Khan who's now growing up into a smart boy. The designer was quoted as saying, "It has Taimur's own space as he's growing up. It's a lot larger than their old house; it's more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone."

New house shows Saif-Kareena’s love for travel

Shah revealed that the couple’s house is filled with souvenirs from places they explored together and they like to be reminded of their travel diaries. Further, they have a peculiar taste in artworks and antiques which is something the new house’s interiors reflect.

The designer was quoted as saying, “They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries. Everything that they have at home is something they have collected over time, and it has a memory or a story attached to it. Like, they love England, they like the colonial-classic style of decor. They also don’t like anything that’s loud. Like their Fortune Heights’ home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture.”

Space for the second baby

Saif-Kareena’s new place has plenty of room and a beautiful nursery for the second baby who’s due in March this year. The designer mentioned that the team worked really hard all these months to ensure that the couple moves into the new place in time and gets comfortable before the baby arrives. “After Taimur was born, we made sure he has a nursery at home and his own little space. With their second baby on the way, we just pulled all stops and ensured that we wrap up everything in time for them to move into their new house,” she said.

Apart from the professional touch that Kareena-Saif’s new abode reflects, it also embraces many personal artifacts and things that are personally picked by Bebo. Shah added that even with her pregnancy, work, and other commitments, Kareena has been thoroughly involved in giving personal touches to her pad. She has reportedly been collecting many things from the market to design it accordingly.