Anupam Kher Shares Body Transformation Pics: Actor Anupam Kher who's still riding high on the success of The Kashmir Files shared a before and after picture on his Instagram handle. The actor who portrayal Pushkar Nath in Vivek Agnihotri's movie on 1990 Kashmiri Pandit genocide, shared his physical transformation pictures on Instagram.

Sharing two before and after pictures of himself Kher captioned his Instagram post as, "Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same! Being fit doesn't begin in the gym with a dumb bell; it starts with a decision in your head! Today is good day to take that decision! 😁💪#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #YearOfTheBody #BothOfThemAreMe."

The actor was recently lauded for his performance in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Kher essayed the character of a Kashmiri Pandit who was forced to flee from Kashmir due to threat from terrorists. Evidently, the actor himself is a Kashmiri Pandit and his father’s name was also Pushkar Nath.

