Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli enjoyed a vegan meal at a restaurant in London. The couple took some time out to celebrate the big win against England at Lord’s. The actor posted a picture of a dish on her Instagram story and wrote, ‘best vegetarian/vegan food ever.’ For the lunch date, Anushka opted for a white knit cardigan and blue denim, and a black leather shoulder bag. Virat complimented her in a blush pink T-shirt and beige pants.Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Bring in Jasprit Bumrah Straightway Whenever Joe Root Comes to Crease: Monty Panesar

Anushka is a sartorial force to be reckoned with. She not only makes headlines for her ethnic and traditional looks, she always manages to impress the fashion police with her off-duty style. Her wardrobe is filled with baggy t-shirts, baggy jeans, and sneakers. This time too, the actor managed to impress us with her off-duty look. The picture posted by Tendril Kitchen with the caption, “When @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma visit for lunch. So glad you enjoyed.” Anushka and Virat can be seen posing with chef Rishim Sachdeva. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor is 'Blutiful' in Rs 95K Chic Blue Crop Top And Lehenga For Antara Marwah’s Baby Shower

Check out Anushka and Virat’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A (mostly) vegan kitchen (@tendril_kitchen)

Also Read - Test Cricket Means Everything to Virat Kohli: Kevin Pietersen Lauds Indian Captain's Passion For Red-Ball Cricket

What’s the price of Anushka’s white cardigan?

The ultra-cozy button front cardigan featured a cropped silhouette with a slim fit. It had a slightly open weave, wooden buttons and cinched cuffs. The white cardigan is from the shelves of the clothing brand, Free People. It is worth ₹11,003 (USD 148).

What’s the price of Anushka’s black Prada bag?

Anushka was carrying the Black Prada Duet leather bag for her outing with Virat. The bag is worth ₹1,03,335 (USD 1,390).

Anushka completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a black face mask.