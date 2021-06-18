The new mommy, Anushka Sharma stepped out in the streets of Southampton, looking chic as usual. She shared a series of black-and-white pictures from Ages Bowl, which is the venue of the World Test Championship (WTC) finals. For her outing, Anushka picked out a pair of baggy mom jeans, which was smartly rolled up at the hem and she teamed it with an oversized Balenciaga shirt. Also Read - WTC Final: BCCI's Jay Shah Wishes Virat Kohli-Led Indian Team Ahead of New Zealand Encounter at Southampton

Her shirt featured a tie-up collar and came with a graphic logo. The quirky oversized shirt costs a whopping USD 900, which is approximately Rs 66,696. Anushka was seen sporting a mask and pulled her hair back into an easy bun. She styled her look with a pair of golden hoops. She rounded off her look with a pair of white sneakers. Anushka kept her look simple, fun, and casual. She captioned the post, “A ‘take random photos and think of a quirky caption’ kind of post 🌝😷” (sic) Also Read - Video: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson Catch Up Amidst Pouring Rain In Southampton

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is a part of the upcoming film Kaneda, based on the rise and fall of a Punjabi gangster. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it stars Arjun Kapoor, Diljeet Dosanjh, and Pooja Hedge. Anushka Sharma has also signed for the biopic of the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Jhulam Goswami.

What are your thoughts on Anushka’s off-duty look? Yay or Nay?