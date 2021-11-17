Price of Anushka Sharma’s swimsuit: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to showcase photos of herself in a neon green swimsuit, looking gorgeous smiling for the camera. As a caption, she used a green plant emoji. Anushka looked stunning in a vibrant green swimsuit with no makeup. The actor-turned-producer is currently taking a sabbatical from her professional obligations to focus on motherhood. She is spending time with her daughter Vamika and her husband Virat Kohli who also reacted to the pictures with a fire and a heart eyes emoji on the post. Check out the pictures below.Also Read - Turkish Eye: Kohli Posts Sun Kissed Resilience Photo As Rohit-Dravid Era Set To Begin

Price of Anushka’s retro-chic swim-wear

The brightly-coloured swimsuit that Anushka has worn is from the designer label Anne-Marie Button One Piece. It features a deep U neckline, broad straps, ribbed details, and a white button-up front from a New York-based resort wear brand, 'I Am What I am' broad straps and high-cut legs distinguish this swimwear. The price is 119 USD, which is approximately 8,836.17 INR.

Celebs reacting to Anusha’s radiant look

Anushka posted the photos on her Instagram page that garnered more than two million likes and several comments. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma reacted with two heart eyes emojis while actor Rakul Preet Singh commented with two heart emojis on Anushka’s stunning post. The actor-turned-producer also got a thumbs up from all her fans for her poolside outfit.

In the meantime, the couple who married in 2017 had their first kid this year. Fans admire Vamika, the apple of their eyes. The parents are incredibly protective of their young princess and do not want her to be in the spotlight. The couple continues to share family photos that hide her face.