Actor Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli this month. The actor has been radiating a beautiful pregnancy glow and has been an inspiration for expecting young moms all across the world. Anushka, who has been working until the last month of her pregnancy, is also seen working out extensively. In her latest boomerang video that's going viral on social media, the actor can be seen using a treadmill with that million-dollar smile on her face.

Earlier, Anushka had shared a lovely post about continuing to embrace yoga and workout regime the way she was pursuing before her pregnancy. In the post, she talked about living a healthy life during pregnancy and how her doctors had advised her to carry on with her workout schedule except for a few exercises. Anushka was seen performing a headstand in the picture with the help of Virat.

The actor has been setting the best examples of a healthy pregnancy. The mom-to-be continues to take care of herself by eating right, thinking positively, and maintaining a great flow of energy in her body by working out regularly.

However, while working out is always advisable by the doctors during pregnancy, it really depends on a woman’s body and the health of her baby. Not all pregnancies are the same and not every woman’s body need the same exercise routine. It’s strictly advisable to consult one’s own doctor before getting influenced by any celebrity or any other expecting mom whether in terms of her diet schedule or her workout regime.