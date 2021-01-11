It’s a girl for actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The couple welcomed their daughter at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital earlier on Monday. Virat took to his social media account to make this announcement. People across India were eagerly waiting for the arrival of Virat and Anushka’s firstborn, it is indeed a moment of joy and celebrations for the fans. Anushka during her pregnancy was able to set an example for all the expecting mothers by keeping her fitness and health routine in check. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl, Netizens Start With Meme Fest And Of course It Has Taimur Ali Khan In It!

Anushka Sharma was working until the last month and she even worked out extensively even in her last stretch of pregnancy. From jogging on a treadmill to doing a headstand, Anushka surely inspired many expecting young moms across the world. Also Read - Virat Kohli 'Thrilled, Beyond Blessed' After Wife Anushka Sharma Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

She shared a boomerang video of herself earlier and gave a glimpse of her workout routine. Sporting a casual tee that flaunted her baby bump with black tights and grey sports shoes, Anushka can be seen using a treadmill with a big smile on her face. That’s not all, the actor also posted a picture of herself performing a headstand with the help of Virat. Anushka said that she continued to embrace yoga and workout regime the way she was pursuing before her pregnancy. In the post, she talked about living a healthy life during pregnancy and how her doctors had advised her to carry on with her workout schedule except for a few exercises. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Become Proud Parents of Baby Girl; Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin - Twitter Congratulates Team India Captain And Bollywood Superstar

Anushka throughout her pregnancy stayed active and thinking positive. She took care of herself by eating right and at times also enjoyed pizza or two.

However, every pregnancy is different, and it is best to consult your doctor before starting any kind of workout routine. It is best to not push beyond your comfort limit during pregnancy. It is best to discuss with your obstetrician or other healthcare experts before getting influenced by any celebrity.