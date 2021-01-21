Giorgia Andriani is known for her fitness, envious curves and dancing chops has a huge fan following on social media. She often shares drool-worthy pictures on social media. The Italian model made headlines and grabbed media attention after her link-up rumours with actor Arbaaz Khan. The model-turned-actor Giorgia Andriani is having a gala time in Dubai right now and sharing a string of pictures for her fans on social media accounts. Her sensuous videos have seemed to swoon her fans over, as fans are seen praising her enchanting looks. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Like a Million Bucks in Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set, See VIRAL Photos

Recently, Giorgia posted a video where she is seen riding a camel. In the video, Giorgia can be seen wearing a white swimsuit, looking like an oasis in the desert! She captioned her video as “Oh Beta Ji” As Giorgia has a massive fan following of over 332K followers on Instagram, the video got more than 24K likes and still counting. Also Read - Sohum Shah Gains 12 Kgs to Play The Role of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Web-Series - All About His Transformation

Giorgia’s wardrobe has a mix of everything. She is often seen flaunting her floral dresses, monotone outfits, bikini, bodycon dresses and we are not complaining. If you are looking for some fashion inspiration take a cue from Giorgia. She loves experimenting with her look and it seems like the diva is all set to make it big in Bollywood with her sartorial choices and acting abilities.

In another picture posted by Giorgia, she is seen posing in front of a vintage car. Looks like the actress has a liking for luxury cars! She captioned the picture “Sassy but still classy ” Here are some pictures which reveal Giorgia’s love for luxury cars.

Giorgia Andriani will soon make her Bollywood debut with Welcome to Bajrangpur, opposite Shreyas Talpade. Her recent feature in Mika Singh’s album ‘Roop Tera Mastana’, also got an overwhelming response from the audience.

Be it her bikini looks or her love for luxury cars, Giorgia is one of the few celebrities who constantly interacts with her fans in unique ways.