Arjun Kapoor Fitness Transformation: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, shared images of his physical transformation on social media today. For a long time, the actor has been uploading videos of himself sweating it out. He has been working hard to achieve his desired physique. Arjun, who has struggled with obesity before, announced on Tuesday that he has finally reached his goal.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: What is the Best Time to Eat Dinner for a Sound Sleep? Dietician Reveals

He shared pictures of his before and after transformation on his Instagram account. The 36-year-old actor posted two photos, one from February of last year and one from May of this year. The physical transformation, as well as the encouraging note of his journey, has wowed the internet. Also, many of his friends from the industry have applauded his efforts and fresh look in the comments section. Also Read - Weight Loss: Avoid These 5 Weekend Habits That May Sabotage Your Plan

He captioned the post” 15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 – it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who i am (chest hair included) 😉” Also Read - Malaika Arora to Bharti Singh, B-Town Celebs Who Have Shed Kilos With Intermittent Fasting

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s killer Body Transformation Pics:-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Lately, the actor has been posting fitness-related videos on his social media. Whether it’s sweating out in the gym for hours or playing soccer, Arjun has been setting inspiration for his followers. Due to his health conditions, he considers his fitness journey a work in progress, but he has amazed everyone with his dedication and commitment. Arjun has been eating extremely healthy and has entirely changed his diet regime in recent months, which has benefitted his transformation.

On the work front, Arjun is currently working in Manali with Bhumi Pednekar for his film ‘The Lady Killer.’Also, the actor was last seen last in Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. He’ll now begin work on his next Ek Villain Returns.

Motivated much?