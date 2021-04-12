London: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned out to the first presenter at the last night held British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards. The actor and her musician husband Nick Jonas looked absolutely stylish at the ceremony as they posed and made sure that all eyes were stuck on them. PC rocked two stunning looks for the awards show. For the first one, she wore a fish-cut black dress with a plunging neckline that had an accentuated fabric across the waist, in the shape of a butterfly. The actor looked charismatic as she donned a minimal makeup look and aced the red lip colour. The long dress had put the actor’s toned figure on display, as she seemed all set to present an award at the award ceremony. The actor tied her hair in a neat bun. Also Read - BAFTA Awards 2021: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Emerges As Big Winner on Opening Night, Check Full List of Winners Here

Priyanka’s dress was designed by Ronald Vander Kemp who described the outfit as ‘silk mikado jacket with hand-painted, beaded and pleated butterflies. The bottom part was a separate skirt that was made to look like a dress on PC. It was called a Plisse skirt. Check out Priyanka Chopra’s first look from the BAFTAs here: Also Read - Krishna Shroff Chills in a Bikini as She Visits Goa Amid Rising COVID Cases in Maharashtra - See Pics

Meanwhile, actor Adarsh Gourav and director Ramin Bahrani of Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger lost their respective Best Actor and Best Director awards to Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father.

The US road movie Nomadland won as many as four trophies at the 74th edition of the BAFTAs including Best Film, and Best Actress. The ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic where the nominees made their presence registered through video.