After managing to strike a chord among the audience with a teaser, the makers of Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday, dropped the latest jam number- 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi.' The upbeat tempo song by Vishal-Shekhar can be the next party number. In the video, Ananya and Ishaan can be seen matching footsteps on the peppy music. While we love the song and already listening to it on loop, what we also loved was Ananya Panday's 'blingy' outfit.

The golden separates that Ananya wore came with fringes and a quirky element – similar to what Queen B likes to wear during her concert (no, we are not comparing her with anyone here). Even though the newbie appears a little out-of-her-moves, she looks absolutely fantastic in that outfit. The actor rocks the separates and manages to impress with her chemistry with Ishaan.

She looks like a perfect concoction of sporty yet feminine in a gold co-ord set. Pairing a golden crop top that features an intricate mirror work with sequinned gold shorts, she finishes off her look with trendy gold-white sneakers, loose curls, and minimal jewellery. Quite party-ready, we say!

Sharing the song on social media, Ishaan wrote, “Naachne ke liye तैयार raho public, kyunki isse देखके #BeyonceSharmaJayegi! (sic).” Ananya too posted the song her Instagram timeline captioning it as, “Aagaya hai rapchik gaana 😎 Jisse dekh ❤️ bounce maarega सीने mein, aur woh jab dance floor par aayegi, toh pakka #BeyonceSharmaJayegi (sic).”

Ananya has been on a promotional spree with Ishaan in Goa. She recently posted her picture wearing a black tie around bralette, camo printed trousers, and black gladiator heels. She complimented the look with smokey eyes and nude lips.

With movie promotions’ back in full swing, we can’t wait to see more of Ananya’s look! BTW, what do you think of Ananya’s Beyonce Sharma Jayegi look? Yay or Nay?

(With inputs from PTI)