Actor Bipasha Basu is super active on social media and she often shares pictures of herself and gives a sneak peek of her luxurious Mumbai home. She lives with her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha-Karan's humble abode has a dedicated space for fitness and paintings. Bips house has a sprawling terrace garden, lavish entrance, expansive bedroom, and a spacious living room.

Bipasha's modern and cosy apartment in Bandra has earthy tones, warm lightings, and is full of wooden work. Let's take a virtual tour of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's lavish apartment.

The Sprawling Terrace Garden:

Both Karan and Bipasha spend a lot of time at this terrace garden. From practicing yoga, intense workout sessions to reading books. The terrace garden has a contemporary vibe, it featured oversized potted plants, garden chairs, brick walls.

Karan’s Painting Studio:

Karan has many talents. He is a great actor, singer, and an avid painter. He has a dedicated space for painting. The art space features a wooden deck that offers a view of the surroundings.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover’s Living Room:

Bipasha and Karan’s living room has the most personal feel in the house. It has a wall which has pictures of the couple. The walls have neutral hues, with contrasting dark wooden accents. They have a grey couch, with sequined cushions.

Expansive bedroom:

Bipasha’s bedroom has earthy tones. It has neutral hues like dark brown, tan and beige colours. The bedroom has a minimalistic feel to it with wooden flooring, a huge bed, a side lamp, and a sofa.

The lavish entrance:

Karan and Bipasha’s humble abode give warm vibes. Their entrance boasts of luxe ambience, marble walls, cream-coloured flooring with wooden sculptures.

What do you think of Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover’s lavish apartment?