Mannat has a different meaning for Bollywood fans, this word reminds the brown people of 'King Khan' of Bollywood, actor Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of a six-storeyed building, Mannat. Teaming up with architect-designer Kaif Faquih, Gauri Khan has put the home together, piece-by-piece. Did you know, SRK's house was listed in the Top 10 houses in the world in 2017? Leave alone the bungalow, Shah Rukh Khan's bathroom is also jaw-dropping, it has a Pinterest-worthy vibe to it.

Gauri Khan keeps giving glimpses of her head-turner interior designs on her official Instagram account. On Thursday, Vogue India took to their official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of Gauri Khan in her luxurious bathroom. In the picture, Gauri is wearing a black long gown but the glossy black furnished bathroom got all the attention by fans. Their bathroom gives the vibe of Pinterest aesthetic pictures we see on the feed. The bathroom has glossy black & white marble floors, and mirrors and glass detailing. It also has a zebra-print ghost chair sourced from Paris Design Week. Back in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan also shared this picture on his official Instagram account with the caption, "Beautiful homes are made by beautiful home makers. Bas!"

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s lavish bathroom:

Gauri Khan launched her studio six years back. She revealed in the ‘About’ section of her GKD website that how she turned her hobby into a profession. She wrote, “It began at home, like it does with all great things. I was redecorating my own home, and other related projects, when people started approaching me to design their properties as well. I took the plunge as a hobby, and before I knew it, it turned into a life-long, fulfilling profession for me. Gauri Khan Designs has been the culmination of a long-standing passion for Interior Design. It came together in less than three months, and it has now been an exciting six years since I undertook this journey.”