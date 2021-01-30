Actor-producer-singer-global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now a businesswoman! The actor took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has now taken up entrepreneurial duties as she launched her own haircare line- ANOMALY. The haircare line is all set to be launched on January 31 in the US and will expand later in the global market this year. PeeCee is known for her many stylish hairstyles has worked alongside her partner for the last 18 months. The actor shared that her haircare range is eco-friendly, vegan, and the best part- it is affordable.

The actor in her Instagram post said that her products are for $5.99 i.e. Rs 436 approximately. Vouching for sustainability beauty, she said, “We are democratizing sustainable beauty because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all.” Isn’t that great news? Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Saved Herself from Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes 2019 Red Carpet

Priyanka states that she feels surreal as she introduces her brand to her social media fans. She wrote, “This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Give Hints of Embracing Parenthood, Are They Planning Baby?

She further said, “For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived.”

“I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years…what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between…and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



Priyanka shared that the formulas that have been used in the products are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients, and the bottles are made from 100% plastic trash from oceans and landfills.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in ‘The White Tiger’ alongside Rajkummar Rao. Currently, she is shooting for the next project ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also be seen in the series ‘Citadel’ by Russo Brothers alongside Richard Madden. Besides this, the actor also has the romantic drama film ‘Text For You’ with Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion.