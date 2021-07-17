Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a bundle of talent – a triumphant actress, writer, entrepreneur, and singer. Priyanka is one of the most influential personalities globally today. The Quantico actress is the first South Asian woman to headline an American network series. She became a role model for everyone, making them believe nothing can stop you from achieving once you decide.Also Read - KRK Makes Bizarre Predictions For Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Others, Gets Brutally Trolled

Priyanka's style is bold, glamourous, and polished, and she has proven it repeatedly with her iconic looks on the red carpet, ramp, or movies. On her birthday today, we have selected to decode her recent Instagram prime hairstyle. She cuts a dash in her hairstyle.

Mr Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager at Streax Professional guide you step by step to get Priyanka's utmost lovely hairstyles to make your day special.

Step 1. Apply mousse on a damp hair

Step 2. Do straight blow-dry

Step 3. Take a middle parting, then section out a few hairs from the top crown and make a puff

Step 4. Hold the rest of the hair at the Crown area and make a ponytail & secure it with a rubber band

Step 5. Twist a ponytail and wrap it into a bun

Step 6. Leave some hair in the front from both the sides

Step 1. Apply mousse on a damp hair

Step 2. Do straight blow-dry

Step 3. Tightly pull all the hair at the back, smooth out the frizzy hair

Step 4. Tie all the hair into a low ponytail

Step 5. Twist a ponytail and wrap it into a low bun and secure it with a rubber band and bobby pins

Step 1. Apply mousse on a damp hair

Step 2. Do straight blow-dry

Step 3. Take a centre parting from the front and take ear to ear section and clip it

Step 4. Take the remaining hair at a 90-degree angle on the crown area and tie it into a normal pony bun

Step 5. Pull some hair from the bun to give a messy and bouncy look

Step 6. Blow-dry the front hair into weaves

Step 1. Apply mousse on a damp hair

Step 2. Do volume blow-dry without curls

Step 3. Hold the hair at the crown and take a high pony and secure with a rubber band

Step 4. Pull some hair from the ponytail to make it a messier look

Step 1. Apply mousse on a damp hair

Step 2. Do straight blow-dry

Step 3. Take a centre parting from the front and take ear to ear section and clip it

Step 4. Take the remaining hair at a 90-degree angle on the crown area and tie it into a high pony bun

Step 5. Flip out the front hair

Here’s wishing a delighted birthday to our marvellous Priyanka Chopra.