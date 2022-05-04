Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan played host to a star-studded Eid bash on Tuesday. Bollywood’s most-loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also part of the celebratory bash. The party was attended by Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shehnaaz Gill and more. There were many things from the party which managed to hit headlines but what grabbed our attention was Deepika Padukone’s black embroidered kurta and dhoti pants.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'Chhod Ker Aao Mujhe' To Salman Khan While leaving Arpita Khan's Eid Party, Holds His Hands, Hugs And Kisses Him | Watch Video

The actor arrived at the bash hand-in-hand with husband Ranveer Singh and even posed for the paparazzi. Ranveer opted to wear a colourful ensemble and Deepika wore black ethnic wear.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s pictures:

Deepika looks stunning as always in that velvet black embroidered suit in the velvet fabric. She paired with dhoti pants in the same shade and fabric. It featured elaborate Kashmiri embroidery on the neckline as well as the yoke.

For the accessories, she opted for statement chandbaalis and wore a pair of black stilettos.

The actor opted for subtle makeup with a dewy base, jet black kohl and nude lipstick. The actor tied her hair in a casual bun.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is scheduled to release on May 13.

What are your thoughts on Deepika’s ethnic look?