Deepika Padukone Twerks And ‘Werk It Up’ in a Quirky Tracksuit Worth Rs 15K- WATCH

Actor Deepika Padukone in her latest Instagram video danced like nobody is watching. Deepika who loves treating her millions of fans with refreshing content posted a video with the caption, "Werk it baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge (sic)." Deepika along with her hubby Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing their heart out. The couple finally took the Buss It challenge and are grooving to the beats.

The video was a delight for Ranveer and Deepika's fans. Deepika is known for impeccable acting skills, dancing chops, and her fashion sense. The Padmaavat actor and hubby can be seen twinning in quirky tracksuits. Although we have seen Ranveer nailing the athleisure fashion effortlessly, it was Deepika's floral tracksuit that caught our attention. She teamed it with a matching bucket cap and sneakers, just like her Ranveer.

Deepika's ivory pearl floral tracksuits can brighten up a mundane day. Deepika's tracksuit featured a roomy fit, elastic cuffs, and a kangaroo pocket on soft crepe fabric. For the glam, Deepika opted for subtle tones, she went for nude lip shade, minimal eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks, and highlighter.

Check out Deepika’s Video here:

What is the price of Deepika Padukone’s ivory coloured tracksuit?

Deepika’s quirky tracksuit is from the renowned designer Masaba Gupta’s latest collection. If you wish to add it to your closet, then it is worth Rs 15K.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the much-awaited movie, 83, alongside husband Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in Shakun Batra’s next along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.