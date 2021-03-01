After looking absolutely dreamy at her wedding, Dia Mirza has shared the pictures from her latest traditional look. Posing for a magazine cover, the actor looks all stunning in the new photos as she wears a pastel lehenga designer by Rahul Mishra. Also Read - Gajra, Kajal, And Lots of Love - How Dia Mirza Got Ready For Her Wedding | Video

Dia's floral lehenga that comes with heavy hand embroidery is available for buying on the designer's website and it has been priced at Rs 4,68,500. On Dia though, the lehenga has been customised with a different blouse. As seen on the model, the lehenga has been paired with a colourful blouse while Dia has teamed up her lehenga with an off-white embroidered blouse. The look further comprises a frost-minted organza dupatta with floral embroidery. Dia looks extremely graceful in her Rahul Mishra-look. Check this out:

The former beauty queen loves to go soft, understated, and pastel when it comes to her personal style. For her wedding too, she opted for a red banarasi saree by designer label Raw Mango. The actor favours a lot of Anita Dongre-designed outfits and therefore, she included many creations from the designer in her pre-wedding functions.

Dia also rocked an Anamika Khanna lehenga for her photoshoot on the magazine. In the interview with the glossy, she talked about how she never wanted to be an actor but a random interview in Bangalore landed her the first break in the world of glitz and glamour. The actor also talked about her journey of becoming Miss Asia Pacific 2000 – in the same year when Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe and Priyanka Chopra became Miss World.