Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi won accolades after her flawless performance in the film, the actor is now grabbing attention for her sartorial choices. The 24-year-old actor in her recent photoshoot was seen wearing a metallic rose gold saree and she looks gorgeous. Sanjana's bling saree is a winner and is perfect for every occasion.

Sanjana is seen in designer Akanksha Gajria's metallic rose gold saree with oxblood tie-dye print along with a pink mirror blouse for promotions in Mumbai. She looks mesmerizing. Sanjana was styled by Who Wore What When. Sanjana accessorised her look with double hoop earrings. She tied her hair neatly in a mid-parted ponytail and for the glam, Sanjana opted for pink lipstick, shimmery pink eyeshadow, eyeliner, and eyebrows on fleek.

Check out her look:

We reached out to the stylist of Who Wore What When and spoke about Sanjana’s bling look. “Things to keep in mind while you’re styling someone young in a sari could probably be the style of the blouse. Usually, a sleeveless blouse with a nice neckline is something that works well. It also complements the body frame, it’s perfect you can always play with that. Pop colors, plainer sarees with a lovely border are examples of the kinds of sarees that could work well. Softer fabrics, Georgette, chiffon would look lovely on a young actor. Also, as you can see here (on Sanjana Sanghi) fully sequence saree in shades of pink would have worked well. So, shimmer, shine, and sequence are lovely,” stylish Pranay told us.

India.com inquired about the price of this exquisite saree, it is worth a whopping Rs 88,600 and you can source this outfit from the Mumbai-based designer Akanksha Gajria. Her collection ranges from affordable and exquisite saree, lehengas, and anarkalis.

