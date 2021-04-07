Disha Patani Flaunts Her Washboard Abs As She Works Out From Home| See Pics

Mumbai: If you’re looking for some fitness inspiration, then actor Disha Patani’s social media will do justice. Disha Patani’s trainer once revealed that she is the most dedicated person when it comes to fitness. Lately, the actor has been working out from home, as gyms have been shut down due to the onset of the unprecedented lockdown. The actor has set the Internet on fire with a mirror selfie of hers in which she is flaunting her well-built body. Looks like, there’s no stopping her when it comes to fitness. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears a Mask Worth Rs 26,028 to Spread Awareness Amid COVID And That's Louis Vuitton!

In the picture, Disha can be seen rocking a sports bra look with shorts, along with her furball snooping behind.



The actor makes sure to keep in touch with fitness, under all circumstances, which touts her as the fittest diva in the tinsel town. This is not the first time Disha is giving us major fitness goals. The svelte actor has been committed to her workout routine.

Check out few of Disha’s post from her workout sessions:

On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in Mumbai. She is all geared up for the release of ‘Radhe :Your Most Wanted Bhai’