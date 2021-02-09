Disha Patani is Bold and Beautiful in Black Outfit, Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous’| View PICS

Actor and fitness enthusiast set the internet on fire yet again, with her latest photos. Disha Patani never fails to impress the fashion and style police. With her envy-inducing frame and luscious hair, she can pull off anything effortlessly. She is not just a versatile actor who is amazing with her dancing chops, she is known for OOTDs too. Also Read - 'Bit of Me, Bit of Myra'! Kriti Sanon Shares BTS Pictures From Sets of Bachchan Pandey Moments Before 'Action'

From looking casual and chic in denim short shorts and crop top, to keeping it trendy in wide-legged tracks in nude colours, Disha never disappoints. Recently, the actor shared two pictures on Instagram looking resplendent in a bold avatar. Disha looks gorgeous in a black outfit, she kept it minimal by opting for a green emerald necklace. She decided to let her eyes do the talking by opting for a perfect smokey eye look. She went for signature glossy nude lip-colour. Her flower-shaped emerald earrings looked classy.

Check out her pictures:

As soon as Disha posted her latest pictures, fans went into a frenzy. Her sister Khushboo Patani also dropped hearts on the actor’s gram.

On the work front, Disha will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film which is directed by Prabhu Deva will release on Eid this year. It will be a busy 2021 for Disha, as she will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain 2. The film will also see Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Disha will also feature in a film titled KTina.