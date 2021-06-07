Evelyn Sharma Walks Down The Aisle in Rs 1 Lakh Sheer Bridal Gown With Mesh Panel | See Pics

Love is in the air and so is the season for weddings, at least in the Bollywood celebrity circuit. After actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding, another actor decided to say goodbye to singlehood. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Hai actor Evelyn Sharma said ‘I do’ to longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate country-style wedding ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. However, the couple tied the knot on May 15 but shared their wedding pictures today. Also Read - Evelyn Sharma Marries Best Friend Tushaan Bhindi in Australia, See Dreamy Photos

Evelyn shared pictures from her sunny wedding, and wrote, on Instagram, “Forever.” Evelyn looked like a princess in a Lost in Paris wedding gown. Her figure-hugging gown featured floral lace with cutout work, sheer panel neckline, and had short embroidered sleeves. She can be seen carrying a bouquet of white roses in her hands. Evelyn tied her hair in a half-ponytail hairstyle with dangling earrings. She rounded off her look with silver sandals. It also had a dramatic sheer flounce hem which gave it a flowy look. Also Read - All You Need to Know About Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur| Special Connection With Indian Idol 12 Singer Pawandeep Rajan

Check out Evelyn Sharma’s wedding pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)



Evelyn’s makeup was minimal with shimmery pink eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, dewy base, pink cheeks and she decided to go for nude pink lipstick. The groom, Tushaan, on the other hand, wore a crisp white shirt with a blue suit which had brogues.

Evelyn Sharma’s wedding dresses looked so perfect on her. It gave a touch of vintage European lace with a bohemian yet casual style.

What is the price of Evelyn’s gown?

Evelyn opted for Lost in Paris wedding gown. The gown is priced at AUD $2,300, which is approximately Rs 1,29,792.

The couple got engaged in October 2019. Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia-based dental surgeon. Evelyn Sharma talked about the chapter of her life with Tushaan Bhindi. ‘There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together.’