Mumbai: Arjun Rampal's life partner Gabriella Demetriades is a fashion designer and a model. Recently, she opened up about being body-shamed for having big hips, thighs during her modeling days. She said that the fashion industry was not as 'diverse as it is today'. She shared many details such as her love for sugar to her versatile exercise regime in an 'Ask Away' Instagram session with her fans recently.

When a fan asked her if she struggled with body confidence/image, she responded by saying, "Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn't as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I'm not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn't like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things."



When another follower asked her about her fitness regime, Gabriella shared, “I do it five to six times a week and I make sure I take a rest day.” Her workout regime includes a mix of HIIT (high-intensity interval training), yoga, Pilates, walking, and running.

She also shared that she cannot hold back on sugar. She said, “I still have some pigmentation from pregnancy but I feel no alcohol, lots of sleep and exercise, and a good routine (washing your face, sunscreen, moisturiser when needed and lots of vitamin C has really helped me.”

Meanwhile, Gabriella and Arjun have a son together named Arik.