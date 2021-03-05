Singer Neeti Mohan is expecting her first child and is giving us major fitness goals. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself working out, posing for the camera, and flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the post, “Mommy to be in Full form ( I mean round).” As soon as Neeti uploaded this video, the post was flooded with adorable comments from fans and friends of the signer. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'Lovely Evening' With Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Others

Neeti’s sister and dancer Shakti Mohan wrote, “Fit momma.” Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya tied the knot on February 15, 2019, at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The duo is all geared up to embrace parenthood. Neeti in her workout video can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt teamed with blue faux leather leggings. Also Read - Inside Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s Rs 64 Crore Sprawling Apartment in Mumbai- See PICS

Check out the video here: Also Read - Harshdeep Kaur Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Mankeet Singh - Neeti Mohan, Armaan Malik Send Happiest Wishes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Neeti in the video can be seen exercising in the supervision of her trainer. Neeti and Nihaar announced their pregnancy in February. Neeti alongside a picture wrote, “1+1= 3. Mommy to be and daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second anniversary”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Not just Neeti, actors Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan also continued working out throughout their pregnancy.

While many doctors recommend exercising during pregnancy, it’s only advisable to talk to your doctor about the specific yoga asanas or workout routine that you have to be mindful of. Each pregnancy is different and it depends on the health of the mother to see how much stress and exertion she can deal with during this time.