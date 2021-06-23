Actor Huma Qureshi can slay any look she wants. From looking chic in a breezy silhouette to stealing the limelight in a monochrome gown, the Maharani actor is a stunner. The actor has amped her fashion game and we are loving her style diaries. Wearing a royal blue satin gown that featured a thigh-high slit, Huma knows how to nail any look with elan. Along with her stunning pictures, Huma wrote, “Colour me Blue.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

The actor exuded glamour and hotness in her latest pictures. The gorgeous gown is designed by Bennu Sehgal, the dress featured a collar and had V-neckline, it came with a belt that accentuated her waist. She amped her look with a pair of statement earrings, statement rings from Itee Jewellery. She rounded off her look with silver heels.

Check out Huma’s pictures here:

For the glam, Huma opted for dewy make-up with nude lipstick. She left her hair open in soft curls for the photoshoot.

This is not the first time; Huma nailed the monochrome look. For her previous outing, the actor opted for a ravishing red shirt dress which featured a thigh-high slit.

On the work front, Huma will be next seen in Bell Bottom along with actor Akshay Kumar. Huma was applauded for her recently released web series Maharani, directed by Karan Sharma.

What do you think of Huma’s look? Yay or Nay?