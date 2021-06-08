Inside Dharmendra’s Lonavala Farmhouse: Veteran actor Dharmendra prefers living close to nature where he can feed the animals in his barn, and drive a tractor into the fields embracing the greenery and the woods around. While his entire family lives in Mumbai, the popular Bollywood actor lives at his farmhouse in Lonavala that is no less than a retreat to detox oneself from the hustle-bustle of city life. Also Read - Perform Regular Havan at Home to Ward Off Coronavirus, Says Hema Malini

The social media accounts of the Sholay star are filled with photos and videos giving a glimpse of his sprawling farmhouse in Lonavala and one can’t resist admiring the serendipity it is surrounded with. In his latest post on Twitter, Dharmendra gave a glimpse of his grand pool where he has started taking his water aerobic lessons. The veteran actor is a big advocate of leading a healthy lifestyle and he has been constantly adding and experimenting with various ways to stay fit and rejuvenated. The latest one is doing some light water-based exercises. Check out this tweet: Also Read - Kabir Singh, Professor From Money Heist or Bobby Deol From Aashram? India Captain Virat Kohli's No-Shave Look Sparks Hilarious Memefest | SEE VIRAL PIC

The He-man of Bollywood also owns a swanky quad bike that he drives himself and is often seen using it to travel to the fields around his farmhouse. During the lockdown, the actor had the best time at his farmhouse where he could see his mustard crop grow and his cattle being fed properly in the forest area surrounding the property. Watch this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Even as one enters the good-looking white building, one can see how it’s all surrounded by plants and trees at all the corners. Recently, in another video, the actor could be seen giving himself a head massage with almond oil and the post also showed a glimpse of his farmhouse. The white coloured house looked serene and specially cut to spend some downtime with the family. Dharmendra is often seen simply resting at the porch and on the front lawn of his farmhouse with a gorgeous view of the open sky and big trees around. What else one needs in life after retirement!