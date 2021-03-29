Vadodra: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s lavish lifestyle reflects royalty. Not only his lifestyle but the interior of his 6,000-sq ft penthouse in Vadodra, Gujarat is a reflection of pure luxury and royalty that he enjoys. Hardik is an all-rounder in the Indian cricket team and has achieved a lot at a very young age. He lives with his family and wife Natasa Stankovic in the spacious penthouse. Also Read - Inside Karan Johar’s Rs 30 Crore Swanky Penthouse in Mumbai: Plush Interiors, Expansive Terrace| See PHOTOS

The luxuriously designed penthouse was built after combining four flats on the top floor and is designed by Anuradha Aggarwal, creative director at Olives Cre. Earlier, while talking about designing the luxurious house, she stated “the brief that we received from Hardik was simple and straightforward. Based on contemporary interiors, he wanted us to create every room that reflects the personality of the person living in it.” Hardik often shares his pictures with his son Agastya on social media that gives his fans glimpses of his home. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Luxurious Seaside Mumbai Bungalow: Gold Chandelier, Samisha's Nursery, Viaan's Life-Sized Calvin, Majestic Living Room And More

Here is a sneak peek of Hardik Pandya’s house:

The living room:

During the lockdown, Hardik’s brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya shared a video of them playing cricket in their living room on Instagram which went viral on social media. The luxuriously designed living room has beige colour walls with dark brown doors. It also has a huge aqua-blue sofa in the middle. The centre of attraction of the living room is Hardik’s big framed poster which has, ‘ZID PAKKI TOH JEET NAKKI’ written on it. Also Read - Inside Rubina Dilaik's House: Nature-Inspired Decor, Gorgeous Balcony And Black Kitchen

Natasha also shared a picture in which she could be seen posing in front of Hardik’s huge poster.

Pandya’ royal-designed dining corner:

This is the most attractive corner of the Pandya house. Most of the pictures of Hardik and Natasa on social media are taken in this corner. The wall beside the dining table has a customised designed wallpaper with a brown and golden touch. To add more edge to the corner, there is a golden mirror and a green-golden God statue behind. The glass dining table is of black colour with charcoal grey chairs.

Natasa grooving inside the bedroom:

Natasa often shares her workout videos on social media. There is a video on her Instagram in which she is seen dancing and stretching inside her bedroom. The bedroom of Hardik and Natasa has a very peaceful vibe. The theme of their bedroom is grey. The charcoal coloured curtains, carpet and bed reflect different shades of grey. The room has a wooden floor.

Glossy black kitchen interior:

During the lockdown, most of the celebrities were spotted doing their household work. Hardik also shared a photo on Instagram where he was seen cooking cheese butter masala as mentioned in the caption. The fully furnished kitchen caught the attention of fans. It has all glossy black and white setting.

Natasha shared a photo this Diwali on her official Instagram handle in which she is seen holding her son Agastya and there is a huge framed photo of Sai Baba hanging behind – on the wall of their living room. Fans say that is the most delicate and beautiful part of their home.

So have you taken any decor inspiration yet?

— Written by Aditi Adhikari