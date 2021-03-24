Actor-producer-humanitarian-entrepreneur-author and now a restauranteur Priyanka Chopra Jonas dons many hats. PeeCee is a wonder woman, who is setting inspiration for women out there. ‘Don’t let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams,’ this statement stands true. She has been impressing her fans with her stellar performance in films, the global icon is now all geared up to spread her wings into the food and hospitality industry with Sona, a fine dining restaurant in New York that offers Indian cuisines for food lovers! Also Read - Nick Jonas' Brother Franklin Jonas Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts, Says 'Tried To Kill Myself Accidentally'

PeeCee’s Indian restaurant is all set to welcome foodies, restauranteur Maneesh Goyal who has also collaborated with Priyanka revealed that they performed a special puja to seek blessing from the almighty. Maneesh shared a slew of pictures from the blessing ceremony and revealed that they had plans to open the restaurant in 2020 but due to the COVID-19, it got delayed. Although, he has also expressed gratitude that they are able to see a big day! Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Exotic in Powder Blue Jumpsuit Worth Rs 1 Lakh For Oprah Winfrey Interview

If you go through Sona’s official website, you will get a glimpse of the ambiance of the restaurant. It has a modern minimalist look and a lot of space for people to move around, it has accent lightings. Priyanka chose the colour scheme brown and gold for Sona, it has a bar too that offers private dining space for eight to 30 guests.

Restauranteur Maneesh penned an emotional note about Sona. He wrote, “This morning at SONA, we conducted a small puja or blessing ceremony. We’ll be seeing our first guests very soon and it was important to both @priyankachopra and myself that we hold a puja before our doors are officially open. It was so special to gather in this way. Friends & supporters of @sonanewyork from India to London to California joined in. This morning’s ceremony was especially poignant since, in September 2019, we did a similar ceremony to bless the space while it was raw—before we started any construction at all. At that time, we thought we’d be open by the Summer of 2020. Of course, we had no idea what 2020 had in store for us. I give that first blessing a lot of credit for seeing us through…and guiding us as we fought to keep our project alive. And now, a year and half after that first puja, SONA is ready. I am so grateful for all the blessings we have received. Here we go! #sonanewyork.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneesh K. Goyal (@maneeshkgoyal)



Priyanka too shared pictures from the same puja ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



Priyanka has introduced a private dining space which is named ‘Mimi’ which is also her nickname. The restaurant has partnered with art advisory Sunderlande to develop a program that aspires to showcase art exclusively from India, it features both modern as well as contemporary artists.