The lockdown period was packed with challenges and each one of us reacted to it differently. Some of us used it to upgrade our skills while some of us decided to make the best use of it. Such is the case with Gauri, she used the lockdown duration to renovate Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment office. Gauri decided to re-do the office as she wanted to create a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity.

Gauri designed the office by taking all precautionary measures in mind. She has made space for virtual meetings, and social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic. Gauri opted for a masculine and minimalistic theme with a colour palette of black, white and grey. The office features huge black leather sofas, it has a dedicated space for people to play chess. Gauri shared a slew of pictures of the newly-renovated office space. She wrote, "Designing Shah Rukh's office at Red Chillies was great experience throughout the lockdown. I wouldn't trust anyone other than @vox.india.interior for this project. Amidst the masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey, Kerradeco gave me a wide range of options providing a tactile touch sensation. The innovative infratop ceiling system of VOX soffit promises extraordinary quality as well as reliability."

Check out pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies office renovated by Gauri Khan:

She further added, “A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him. #officedesign #voxinterior #gaurikhandesign @bottomlinemedia.”

Gauri’s attention to detail is being appreciated by her social media fans. Gauri’s opulent touch has surely worked best for SRK’s office.

Shah Rukh recently announced his new project Darlings under Red Chillies’ banner. It will feature Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in leading roles.

What are your thoughts on SRK’s renovated office? Do you like it?