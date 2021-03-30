Actor Taapsee Pannu has been in the news lately, thanks to her big win at the 66th Filmfare Awards which took place earlier last week. She recently gave a glimpse of her new house which she fondly calls Pannu Pind. Her luxurious and chic apartment in Mumbai has a European-style vibe, a voguish ambience, and is filled with aesthetics. She recently moved to her Andheri apartment and she shares her house with her sister, Shagun. The Pannu sisters have decorated every nook and corner of the house. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela in Rs 69,999 Halter Necked Crimson Gown is a Hot Mess| View PICS

In August 2020, Taapsee shared a picture of herself standing outside her house. What caught our attention was the wing logo. In the post, she mentioned that she preferred a logo instead of a nameplate outside her house, to keep her ambition high. The Badla actor also featured in a video for Flipkart, she gave a glimpse of her house. She mentioned that the Pannu sisters wanted European décor and tried to bring the same vibe to their house. The actor further spoke about that every aspect of her house has a special meaning. She said that they wanted a shabby chic feel. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan on Art of Responding to Trolls, 'If You Take Potshot At Me, I Have Every Right to Take One at You'

Let’s take a virtual tour of Taapsee Pannu’s house:

Taapsee shared a picture in a white saree, holding a remote in her hand, she wrote, “It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck.”

The Living Room:

Taapsee’s house a larger-than-life clock on a brick wall, you can spot on her Instagram posts too. It has an old-world charm, with furniture and antiques.

A corner for photo-ops with Bohemian Vibe:

Taapsee’s pind has an area which has souvenir, wall hangings and is perfect for a photo-ops session.

The bedroom:

Taapsee’s bedroom has an elevated bed dominating the bedroom.

The balcony:

The cosiest corner of Pannu Pind must be the balcony. The balcony has wooden flooring, potted plants, a swing, overlooking Mumbai’s view.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has several films in her kitty including Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu, Run Lola Run, among others.